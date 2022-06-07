LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College President Dr. Larissa Ruiz Baía, who has held positions at the college for more than 10 years, including four as president, will leave the state later this summer to take a position in Florida. Baía informed the campus community of her plan as the college completed its academic year, which included a celebratory commencement event that saw 114 area students receive degrees and certificates.
“As I look back at the last 10 years, I see so much to be proud of,” said Baía. “We have prioritized student success with efforts that resulted in improved retention and graduation rates. Our campus grew significantly with the addition of the Health Science and Automotive Technology buildings, and we opened the Apple Ridge student apartments providing housing in support of our programs. We have launched two successful strategic plans and used those opportunities to improve culture and communication internally and build purposeful connections with external partners. And after many years and multiple locations, we were able to renovate space to bring our culinary, pastry and restaurant and hotel operations programs to campus. All of this work that we engaged in together enabled us to respond to the pandemic with resolve and determination to help our students succeed.”
In leaving LRCC, Baía will be returning to her professional roots in higher education in Florida, where she will become president of Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City campus in Tampa.
For more information, visit lrcc.edu.
