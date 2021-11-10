LACONIA — For months now Laconia has been celebrating the rebirth of its’ Downtown. This business Renaissance has even reached the ears of Leonardo Da Vinci who was spotted visiting over 40 businesses this past week to join in the celebration. But it seems that in his travels his famed Mona Lisa lost her face at one of the Downtown businesses and he now needs your help in finding the famous Mona.
He has collaborated with the Belknap Mill’s Artist In Residence, Larry Frates, to create the SEARCH FOR MONA FUNraiser in Downtown Laconia. “We hope that this will connect the Historic Mill to the Downtown Renaissance in a fun way,” said Frates.
The scavenger type event will begin on Friday, Nov. 12 and end on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Visitors who complete visits to the participating Downtown businesses will be eligible to win an original watercolor painting entitled “ New Hampshire Winter” by the Artist in Residence. In addition, 10 limited prints “Summer in New Hampshire” will be awarded.
Forms can be picked up at the Belknap Mill during business hours.
The SEARCH FOR MONA FUN FORMS include the names of all 40 of the participating businesses by areas of the Downtown: Start Area, Main Street, Pleasant Street, Canal Street, Veterans Square and Church Street. Participants should look for the photos of the “Mona Merchant” on exhibit at each business. Once found, the merchant will initial it and the completed forms should be returned to the Belknap Mill by Nov. 30.
(0) comments
