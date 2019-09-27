LACONIA — Liberty Tax, at 702 Union Avenue, has opened enrollment in its annual tuition-free Tax Course.
The course teaches the basics of tax preparation, including how to figure out tax deductions and credits, and to complete an income tax return.
The eight-week course will begin the week of Oct. 21, meeting two days a week, daytime or evening.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is curious about tax preparation and wants to learn to do taxes for themselves and others,” said Karen Goss, “and you don’t have to be an accountant to participate.”
Many taxpayers are confused by the complex forms and calculations that may be required to complete an individual income tax return. Liberty Tax offers the course as a way to help eliminate the confusion and complexity through classroom discussion, textbook examples, and hands-on learning.
The Tax Course offers practice in preparing income tax returns and covers a variety of topics, including: filing status and tax deductions and credits. Students who complete the course are considered for employment at Liberty Tax, a trusted adviser to local residents. Across the country, millions count on Liberty Tax professionals to deliver accurate tax preparation.
The Tax Course has been part of the company’s community outreach since its founding in 1997. Many of those completing the course have gone on to become tax preparers.
To register, visit LibertyTax.com, call Liberty Tax at 800-658-1042, or stop by the Laconia office at 702 Union Avenue, near Lakeport Square.
