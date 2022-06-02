The Winnisquam Watershed Network, a non-profit group created to protect the water quality of Lake Winnisquam, has announced the draft Lake Winnisquam Watershed Based Plan is available for review and comment. The plan was developed over a period of nearly two years through active collaboration among FB Environmental Associates, Horsley Witten Group, the Winnisquam Watershed Network, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the US Environmental Protection Agency, the Lakes Region Planning Commission, the Belknap County Conservation District, several local lake associations, representatives from the municipalities of Meredith, Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Tilton, Sanbornton, and New Hampton, and private landowners. Funding for the project was provided in part by funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the NH State Conservation Committee Conservation Moose Plate Grant Program.
The intent of the watershed plan is to provide a blueprint for protecting the water quality of Lake Winnisquam into the future. It is based on a considerable amount of research into the current status of land within the 40,694 acres of the Winnisquam watershed and the existing and projected sources of pollution to the lake. The WBP quantifies the pollutant reductions needed to achieve water quality goals for the lake, identifies a number of Best Management Practices and protection strategies for pollutant reduction, and lays out a plan of action with measurable targets and milestones. Completion of the Watershed-Based Plan in accordance with EPA guidelines makes implementation projects eligible for Section 319 Watershed Assistance Program grant funding.
A virtual presentation of the WBP findings and recommendations will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information and links to the draft document and to the meeting visit the Winnisquam Watershed Network’s website: winnisquamwatershed.org. You can also sign up for an email reminder with the meeting link to be sent that day.
