LACONIA — The Laconia Rotary recently welcomed Jim Hamel as a new member.
Originally from Massachusetts, Hamel has lived in New Hampshire for most of his adult life. He is a fan of all four seasons, and of New England’s professional sports teams.
Hamel earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Plymouth State College and his master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina. He started his career in student development and higher education administration, and has worked for most of his professional life in nonprofit management and fundraising. Over his career, Hamel has led nonprofits focused on helping young people become change makers and a community-based performing arts center. Hamel spent eight years as an entrepreneur and local business owner before returning to nonprofit fundraising in 2019.
Laconia Rotary President Kevin Conway recognizes the insight Hamel’s life and work bring to the club. “Jim’s experiences in education, nonprofits, and as a small business owner give him a broad perspective that helps inform the work of Laconia Rotary,” Conway said. “Our club benefits from each member’s lived experience and Jim is a great example a member who’s worn many hats while always maintaining the core principles that Rotary values.”
Hamel lives in Meredith with his wife and two children and is vice president of development for Lakes Region Community Services.
For more information, visit LaconiaRotary.org, or contact LaconiaRotary@gmail.com.
