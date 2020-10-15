LACONIA — Laconia Parks and Recreation will be hosting a socially-distant trick-or-treating event. Halloween at Opechee Park will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, during trick-or-treating around the city. Opechee will have a one-way path that sends trick-or-treaters to see volunteers handing out candy. There will also be a pumpkin glow walk on the Smith Track, as well as a costume contest.
Laconia Parks & Rec is looking for volunteers to give candy, trick-or-treaters, and additional volunteers to help the event run smoothly.
To find out more about participating, contact 603-524-5046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.