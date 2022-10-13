2022 Hank Why Volunteer Award

Recipient of the 2022 Hank Why Volunteer Award, Hunt Leavitt, center, with Greg Why and Kathy Why. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Joining the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s annual auction committee in 2017, Hunt Leavitt recently received the Hank Why Volunteer Award. “Throughout my life, I have had a passionate affair with boats, both professionally and as an avocation,” remarked Leavitt.

This ‘affair’ began when he was a kid. “Starting off as a kid water skiing, exploring and island-camping with my large family, I discovered outboard hydroplane racing and pursued it on and off for more than 40 years,” he explained.

