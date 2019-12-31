LACONIA — The members of South Down Home & Garden Club recently heard from Jim Smith, a staff member from the butcher department at Hannaford Supermarket in Gilford. Smith answered questions regarding the preparation of holiday meals. An experienced butcher for 43 years, the last five with Hannaford, Smith came prepared with a chicken and a steak for demonstration, and suggestions and advice for the protein portion of a holiday meal.
“I’m going to begin by telling all of you to go out and invest $6 or $7 in a good meat thermometer,” Smith began. “This simple tool will do the most in guaranteeing the best results.” He then shared the best sized turkey to buy for a crowd. “Figure one pound per person.” In terms of carving, Smith suggested, “Always cut across the grain,” which he demonstrated.
When it comes to freezing meat, he explained, “You can leave meat in its original package if you are freezing for two weeks maximum. If storing it for longer, remove the original package, put the meat in a zip lock bag and squeeze all the air out of it. Air is the enemy. As long as you’ve gotten rid of all the air, it can last in the freezer for up to a year.” He added, “If you buy ahead and aren’t going to cook it for a few days, throw it in the freezer for safe keeping.”
Smith also mentioned that meat cutting is a dying industry. To train the next generation of meat cutters, he shared that Hannaford runs an apprenticeship program. Members left the presentation more knowledgeable and comfortable with the preparation of holiday meals.
