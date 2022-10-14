LACONIA — Starting on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Drop-in family and teen craft: mason jar pumpkin lanterns. Make a mason jar pumpkin lantern with tissue paper and mod podge, LED candle included. This drop-in craft is for kids through teens in the Selig Storytime Room.
Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., attend the Toddler Time Halloween Party. Wear your favorite costume, bring a snack to share if you would like, and get ready for a not-so-spooky good time. Best for newborns to age 3 in the Selig Storytime Room.
Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m., come to the Preschool Pals Halloween Party. This Storytime for our preschool pals is a chance to show off your best costume, eat a snack with friends and have a spooktacular time. Bring a snack to share if you would like. Best for ages 3-6 in the Selig Storytime Room. From 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., the library will have Haunted House Tinker Time. Participants will read some hauntingly good stories, then construct haunted houses using ghostly packing peanuts, candy corn, and toothpicks. Best for ghouls and goblins aged 3 to 12, but families with younger monsters are welcome too. To be held in the Selig Storytime Room.
The library will host a family and teen craft: Pumpkin Slime on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kick-off Pumpkin Fest with some Pumpkin Slime. For kids through teens in the auditorium.
Visit the library for Pumpkin Fest Storytime on October 29, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Join in the fun with a special pumpkin-themed storytime for birth to 6-year-olds in the Selig Storytime Room. Stay at the Library to play, and then from 2 to 3 p.m., join in for Pumpkin Fest family craft: mini pumpkin painting. The pumpkin festivities continue with a fun afternoon craft. Particpants will be decorating mini foam pumpkins to take home and enjoy throughout the spooky season. Supplies are limited to 30 people for this program. Best for ages 3-12.
Wrap up the Halloween fun with trick-or-treating at the Library on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. When you're out trick-or-treating, don't forget to stop by the children's room for candy.
