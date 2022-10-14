LACONIA — Starting on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Drop-in family and teen craft: mason jar pumpkin lanterns. Make a mason jar pumpkin lantern with tissue paper and mod podge, LED candle included. This drop-in craft is for kids through teens in the Selig Storytime Room.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., attend the Toddler Time Halloween Party. Wear your favorite costume, bring a snack to share if you would like, and get ready for a not-so-spooky good time. Best for newborns to age 3 in the Selig Storytime Room.

