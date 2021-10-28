LACONIA — Friends and colleagues gather at the Belknap Mill on Oct. 21 to honor the groundbreaking of the Rod and Gail Dyer Powerhouse Patio.
Michael Seymour of Bank of New Hampshire commented, "the Rod and Gail Dyer Powerhouse Patio will serve as a visible reminder for years to come that the hard work, dedication and the commitment of one person can indeed change a city."
