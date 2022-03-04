CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice and the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire, is accepting online nominations for its annual Kay Sidway Award through Friday, March 18. The award, now in its 24th year, is presented to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the communities in Central New Hampshire served by Granite VNA. Nominations can be submitted by completing the online form available at www.granitevna.org/kay-sidway-award.
Nominations are open to individuals who reside and/or work within the 82 communities served by Granite VNA, including communities throughout the Lakes Region.
The award was initially presented in 1998 to long-time Concord-area educator Kay Sidway to honor her extraordinary dedication to the children of the Concord community. Since then, exceptional individuals who serve Central New Hampshire have been honored by the agency with the Kay Sidway Award, including the late New Hampshire State Representative Mary Stuart Gile, Amanda Grady Sexton, and The Honorable Kathleen McGuire.
Granite VNA seeks to honor an individual who:
Is a role model through his or her work to improve the quality of life for fellow citizens
Demonstrates a concern for the health and well-being of all in his or her community
Makes a positive impact for children and families in Central New Hampshire
Demonstrates a commitment to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families
Collaborates with local agencies to identify needs that, when addressed, strengthen families in his or her community
Nominators must provide the nominee’s name, organization, if applicable, position/title, and a narrative no longer than 300 words about the nominee describing how he or she meets the award criteria.
The 2022 Kay Sidway Award recipient will be notified in early spring. The award will be presented at Granite VNA’s annual Passion for Caring fundraising event, which takes place on Wednesday, May 4, at the Belknap Mill in downtown Laconia.
More information about Passion for Caring and about the Kay Sidway Award is available at www.granitevna.org/passionforcaring.
