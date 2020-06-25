LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia is continuing their summer program, and families can register by visiting gotlunchlaconia.com, or pick up a registration form at the Laconia library.
The Advisory Board worked with groups across the state to raise funds and source food for the program. "It was so amazing the support we received from the community and funders in the state of New Hampshire. I couldn’t believe the gifts that were coming in,” said Rev. Paula Gile. The program received grants from The Employees of Associated Grocers of New England, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Eversource, Granite United Way, Pardoe Foundation, Bank of New Hampshire, Bank of America and the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund. Local businesses are also supporting the program, including Hannaford, Shaw’s, Heath’s Supermarket, Lakes Region Santa Fund, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Emery Rental, Lakes Region Rental Association, Drakes Electric, Lakes Region Party and Gift, Lakes Region Kiwanis, Temple B’Nai Israel, Downtown Gym, Hands Across the Table, Stewart Property Management, Tanger Management, Laconia Elks Lodge, Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, Stewart Associates Architects, volunteers at Pleasant Street School, Administrators and Clerks of 4th District Court, Lou Athanas Youth, Bank of America, No Limits Metal Works, and Gator Signs.
