LACONIA — The Belknap County Republican Committee will hold its 2018 Lincoln Day Sunset Dinner cruise on Friday, June 1.
This year’s fundraiser to support Republican candidates will feature all of the Republican candidates for Congress in districts 1 and 2.
Tickets for the cruise aboard the M/S Mount Washington are available online at BelknapCountyGOP.org. Boarding and a buffet dinner featuring chef-carved roast prime rib of beef and baked haddock will begin at 5 p.m. at the Weirs Beach Pier. The three-hour cruise will depart at 6 p.m.
The cruise, which kicks off the summer political season by drawing people from every part of New Hampshire, as well as all of the New England states, includes not only a great dinner, but also interesting speakers, live entertainment, silent auctions, raffles, and a magnificent sunset.
Fox News contributor and SiriusXM Radio host David Webb will emcee the evening. Sponsorships, which include tickets, are also available.
This year’s cruise promises to be an evening of fun and stimulating conversation among voters, current and prospective office-holders, and dignitaries who historically play a significant role in the election process.
Tickets also are available from members of the Belknap County Republican Committee.
