MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is offering their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and guests are welcome to arrive as early as 5 p.m. for coffee and conversation. The meal will be salad, rolls, pork loin, applesauce, green beans, stuffing and gravy. Dessert will be cupcakes. The meal is free, although donations will be accepted to help fund future dinners.
Girl Scouts of the Green & White Mountains Troop 58666 will join the group for caroling.
If the Inter-Lakes School District has a morning delay, dinner will be served. If school is cancelled or dismissed early due to bad weather, dinner will be cancelled. For more information about Meredith Altrusa, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
