GILFORD — Gilford Dental is inviting patients and the public to a Holiday Open House Mix & Mingle at its offices in the Gilford Professional Park on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A) on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Coffee, holiday pastries, and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
The event will be co-hosted by Salon 603 and Escape Hour House.
There will be tours of the Gilford Dental offices, along with a chance to meet Dr. Mary Hand and her team, and receive free dental health gift bags.
In addition, there will be a raffle at participating businesses. Those who bring non-perishable food donations for the food pantry donation boxes will earn extra raffle tickets, up to five extra tickets per person.
Visitors may also bring a small gift if they wish to participate in a Yankee Swap.
Gilford Dental is located at 401 Gilford Avenue, across the street from Franklin Savings Bank, in the Gilford Professional Park, around the back of the second building in the complex.
For more information about the Holiday Open House, call Gilford Dental at 603-524-7677 or email info@gilforddental.com.
