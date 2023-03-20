LACONIA — G.S. Precision is a global leader in the manufacture of critical components for the aerospace and defense industries. They are a team of over 700 dedicated people in facilities totaling 315,000 square feet in nine integrated locations in three countries. GSP leverages their 60-plus years of experience along with investments in the latest technologies to engineer processes that yield consistent and competitive results with superior quality.
On Feb. 14, G.S. Precision Laconia Division embarked on a new opportunity as a co-op site for career technical education students interested in exploring a career in aerospace manufacturing. GSP kicked off its inaugural Tool Making Co-Op student, Cheyenne Magoon.
In spring 2022 GSP senior leaders presented to Ken Martin’s HUOT pre-engineering and manufacturing students about GSP capabilities in the aerospace, space and defense industry. The GSP School of Manufacturing program was also introduced as post-high school opportunity for the HUOT students. This is a registered apprenticeship program that combines on the job training in rotations and college coursework. The GSP-HUOT partnership continued with a GSP-Laconia Shop tour for CTE Teacher, Ken Martin and students. This experience confirmed Cheyenne Magoon’s interest in becoming a tool and die maker.
In this tool maker co-op experience Cheyenne is learning the foundational skills from seasoned tool maker, Randy Fitts. The tool room area is equipped with manual mills and manual lathes, similar to machines available at HUOT. In the co-op she is learning the real world application of the manual machining skills in the manufacturing work place.
