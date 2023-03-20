GSP-Laconia Co-Op student, Cheyenne Magoon

GSP-Laconia Co-Op student, Cheyenne Magoon, a second-year in the Pre-Engineering/Manufacturing and Engineering Technology program at HUOT Technical Center. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — G.S. Precision is a global leader in the manufacture of critical components for the aerospace and defense industries. They are a team of over 700 dedicated people in facilities totaling 315,000 square feet in nine integrated locations in three countries. GSP leverages their 60-plus years of experience along with investments in the latest technologies to engineer processes that yield consistent and competitive results with superior quality.

On Feb. 14, G.S. Precision Laconia Division embarked on a new opportunity as a co-op site for career technical education students interested in exploring a career in aerospace manufacturing. GSP kicked off its inaugural Tool Making Co-Op student, Cheyenne Magoon.

