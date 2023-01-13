Pilot Karen Mitchell, left, shows fellow pilot Jeff Davis the numerous high tech features of the new Skybright simulator. Both Mitchell and Davis are certified flight instructors. Davis, a retired airline pilot, owns and operates Double Time Aviation. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — A Redbird Full Motion Flight Simulator recently “landed” at the Laconia Airport’s Laconia Flight Academy, a branch of Skybright Aviation. This innovative technology simulator provides pilots and pilot candidates with a cost-effective, state–of-the-art trainer. The simulator enables students to undergo an immersive training experience while reducing the time and cost to earn a pilot’s license or advanced certification. Laconia Flight Academy now has the Lakes Region’s only Redbird full motion simulator.
Lee Avery, owner of the Flight Academy and Skybright Aviation, said, “Redbird is a great addition to the tools we have to help customers reach their aviation goals.” He added that the simulator training hours can be counted toward a portion of the FAA requirements for beginning and advanced certifications. Redbird’s video package enables the user to “fly” anywhere in the world to experience a variety of airspace environments.
“The sophistication and technology of these simulators can reduce the cost of earning a pilot license while, at the same time, providing valuable experience not easily replicated in an actual aircraft,” said pilot Karen Mitchell, one of the Redbird instructors. Avery’s new simulator features a fully enclosed cockpit with 200-degree wrap-around visuals.
Avery invites beginners, experienced pilots and the curious to come to Laconia Flight Academy and check out the Redbird. Call 603-528-6818 or visit the website www.laconiaflightacademy.com to schedule a visit to learn more, take the controls and experience flight without leaving the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.