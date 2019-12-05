GILFORD — Continuing a decades-old holiday tradition in the Lakes Region, Hope Ministries of the First United Methodist Church and the Laconia Rod and Gun Club will provide a free dinner on Christmas day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the church off of Route 11-A in Gilford.
The doors of First Church will open at noon for fellowship, carols and appetizers. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. in the church's fellowship hall, featuring baked ham, vegetables and homemade desserts.
Volunteers are needed for preparation on Dec. 24 and clean-up on Dec. 25. Interested individual should call Carol at (603) 455-9455 and leave your name and number.
The meal if free, but space is limited, reservations are required. Please contact the church office at (603) 524-3289 or email office.nhhope@gmail.com by Wednesday, Dec. 18. If leaving a message, include name, phone number and the number in your party. Church hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Financial donations are welcome to ensure this wonderful tradition continues. Please drop off at the church office or send to the church at Hope Ministries at FUMC, PO Box 7408, Gilford, NH.
