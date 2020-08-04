FRANKLIN — To protect employees, volunteers, and community members, the shelter will remain open by appointment only until further notice. The shelter will reevaluate its status regularly. The staff will continue to be on premises to ensure proper care of all four-legged guests. Donations are still accepted.
Woof II: The Tail Continues
Through Monday, Aug. 31, the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host an exhibit titled “Woof II: The Tail Continues,” dedicated to man’s best friend. Ten percent of proceeds for every dog item sold will be donated to Franklin Animal Shelter. League juried artists have created works specifically to honor furry friends. Karen Mitchell has dog-themed, silver jewelry; Dawn Blanchard has dog prints to hang on the wall; and Cheryl Miller offers fabric collages depicting dogs. Commission Michael Updike to hand-carve a portrait of a furry friend in recycled slate tile, or have Becky Sawyer capture a dog’s likeness with colored pencils on polystyrene.
Amazon Smile
Amazon will donate half a percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization of the shoppers choice through AmazonSmile purchases. Choose the Franklin Animal Shelter when shopping through AmazonSmile.
Save the Date: Sept. 19
The Franklin Animal Shelter was chosen as one of the beneficiaries of the 16th annual Saving Animals Funspot 2020 Indoor Triathlon. Held Saturday, Sept. 19, the Saving Animals Triathlon is a day of team competition in bowling, mini-golf and games. Trophies and prizes will be awarded at the end of competition. Team members will get a 2020 Triathlon shirt and pizza lunch. Registration opens at 10 a.m. at Funspot Bowling Center. Competitions are held 11 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony and prize drawing in the Tavern 3-4 p.m.
For more information and to make an appointment, call shelter manager Charlotte at 603-934-4132.
