The Diane K. Kline Memorial Scholarship Fund recently awarded scholarships to Rachel Taggett, Samuel Ports, Noah Robinson and Jessica Bakas.
Taggett of Meredith plans to attend the University of New Hampshire and major in biomedical science. Ports, also of Meredith, plans to pursue a degree in archaeology at the University of Evansville in Indiana. Robinson is from Moultonborough and will study automotive service technology at Ferris State University at Big Rapids, Mich. Bakas of Moultonborough plans to study international relations and foreign policy.
The memorial scholarship fund is open to all current students and alumni of schools within SAU districts 2 and 45, including Ashland, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Moultonborough and Meredith. Scholarships are awarded primarily on merit. For more information, visit DKKMSF.org.
