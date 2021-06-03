LACONIA — Just days after earning his degree in marine engine technology at Lakes Region Community College, Mehan Angle started his new job as a marine engine technician at Squam Boat Livery in Holderness. Angle was part of a class graduating with skills in high demand in the local economy, and the timing was perfect as LRCC had just added a Mercury Outboard certification to its program, bringing even greater marketability to its graduates.
With a boating resurgence and warmer weather on the horizon, Lakes Region Community College marine engine technology graduates are revved up to begin working in a growing trade in high demand. Mercury Marine, the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines, has partnered with LRCC’s Marine Technology program — one of the top rated programs in the country — for more than 25 years. In addition to its regular curriculum, LRCC hosts Mercury’s annual dealer training sessions and lab training, bringing in experts from the local area to teach company specific courses. And this year, LRCC added the Mercury Outboard certificate to its offerings, as well as providing diagnostic software for 12 new laptops for the students.
“Partnering with an industry leader like Mercury Marine is the best way for us to amplify our degree program and educational experience for our students,” said Jake Marsh, LRCC Marine Technology program director. “This certificate program allows us to give our students access, training, and instant credentials for a job at a marina.”
The Mercury Outboard certificate, under the Marine Technical associate degree pathway, provides students with the most concentrated marine engine repair training available to become factory-certified with Mercury Marine. In addition to the mechanical aspects, students learn basic marina operations, safety management, uses of marine products, customer relations and communications.
“We have a long-standing partnership with Lakes Region Community College and expanding the relationship was an easy decision,” said Tom Miller, Service Training Operations Manager at Mercury Marine. “It was a win-win for us to help create the Mercury Outboard certificate program as it allows us connect our dealers with technicians who are Mercury-certified and can go right to work on our engines.”
The demand for qualified technicians is bigger than ever with an annual New Hampshire economic impact of $1.2 billion from recreational boating, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, and a five percent annual growth in this technical trade. The marine technology degree program at LRCC prepares students to enter the workforce and creates a supply of qualified technicians. Employment opportunities are year-round and can be found in coastal and lakeside communities.
To learn more about the program, contact Jake Marsh at jmarsh@ccsnh.edu.
