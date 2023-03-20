BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $6 million to the State of New Hampshire to reimburse Plymouth State University for the cost of providing testing for students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $5,956,630 FEMA Public Assistance grant to the public university will reimburse it for the cost of providing 214,372 polymerase chain reaction tests and 36,240 antigen testing kits between December 2020 and March 2022.

