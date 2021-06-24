GILFORD — The library is buzzing with activities this week as Week 1 starts with Tails and Tales, the 2021 Summer Reading Program. The children’s room has all kinds of events to join and every program attended will count as points in ReadSquared, the partner app for reading tracking and raffle drawings. Sign up from the link on our website if you missed our kickoff party last week. Upcoming events:
Summertime storywalk: June 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a beautiful story on a magnificent nature trail with Miss Jill, Sign-up is not required. Meet in Gilford Elementary main parking lot.
Teddy bear picnic: June 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Bring your little ones and their favorite stuffed animal/toy for a picnic outside. Bring your blanket and sunscreen, and the library will bring a light brunch for all to enjoy. *Rain date: Wednesday, June 30.
Craft: Pony bead pets: July 1 at 10:30 a.m.
Learn how to make your own animal friend using pony beads. Sign-up is required. Call the library to sign up.
Storytime with pets: July 2 at 10:30 a.m.
Join Miss Jill and her pet Mavis to read, play, and craft.
Drop in crafts: Tie dye week: June 28 - July 2
Every day this week, crafty teens and tweens (ages 10-19) can get started on the essential summer wear of tie-dye. Hayden is hosting a drop in event where the library will provide white shirts, bandanas or socks for you and all you have to do is come and dye it. Drop in events run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Adult Programming this Week at the Gilford Public Library
The library thanks local sponsors for offering prizes and raffle giveaways for the adult summer reading program, which can be tracked on ReadSquared, our partner app. Sign up on our website if you haven’t already.
The Birds and the Bees: How to support them in your garden: June 29 at 3 p.m.
Speaker Henry Homeyer, a lifelong organic gardener, writer, and commentator throughout New England will discuss how to have your garden support the pollinators and birds through proper choices in plant material. Call or visit the library to sign up for this event.
Conversation cafe: June 30 at 6 p.m.
Join the library and other community organizations for a community conversation panel. This is a hybrid program, where you can attend the program in person or participate via Zoom. Please contact the library for more information or to RSVP.
Sensational salads for your BBQ (Virtual): July 1 at 1 p.m.
Learn how to make your salad the star of the show for the holiday from Annie from Annie's Cafe & Catering. No sign up is required.
Trivia night: Parking lot puzzlers: July 2 at 5:30 p.m.
The first Thursday of each summer month. A trivia night hosted by Hayden, your tech librarian. The game will last a little over an hour and will cover a broad range of topics including history, geography, sports, music, movies, and word play, just to name a few. Bring a team of 2-8 players, maybe a snack, and come pull up a table in our lower parking lot. All ages are welcome, but the game is best suited for the parents. Prizes will be awarded and bragging rights are up for grabs.
