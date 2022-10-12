Deputy Chief Paul D. Steele Jr. is presented his COML and COMT recognition. Left to right, Cecily McNair – SIEC COML/COMT subject matter expert, LRMFA Chief Jon Goldman, LRMFA Deputy Chief Paul D. Steele Jr., SIEC Chair Tom Andross, and NH Statewide Interoperability Coordinator John Stevens. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — On Aug. 19, LRMFA Deputy Chief Coordinator Paul Steele received two Federal Emergency Management Agency designations through the State of New Hampshire. NH Statewide Interoperability Coordinator, John Stevens on behalf of the NH Statewide Interoperability Executive Committee presented Steele recognition and credentials for having achieved the requisite academic and practical course work, to become a credentialed communications unit leader and a communications unit technician.
The COML position trains the trainee to work in the field during small- and large-scale incidents or events in a leadership role to manage and oversee the communications unit within the incident command system. The COMT position trains the trainee to work in the field during small- and large-scale incidents or events to perform technical skills building and working on communications networks to support the event within the communications unit, under the direction of the Communications Unit Leader.
Both designations require lengthy in-person course work, in which after completion the student becomes a “trainee.” Once the course work is completed the trainee must complete a FEMA position task book for each position within three years.
The PTB requires the trainee, under the supervision of current credentialed position holders to demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the position during emergency incidents, planned events, and live exercises. Once the trainee has completed their task book(s) they apply with the required documentation to the SIEC, who assembles a panel of subject matter experts to review the trainees PTB and conduct an interview to assure the trainee possesses not only the technical knowledge, but the institutional knowledge of resources throughout the State of NH to act in the capacity of their respective position.
Steele joins the ranks of less than 10 FEMA/SIEC Designated Communications Unit Leaders, and one of less than six FEMA/SIEC designated Communications Unit Technicians in the State of New Hampshire.
Goldman, was one of the first FEMA/SIEC designated Communications Unit Leaders
