GILFORD —  The Gilford Public Library is hosting former executive editor of The New York Times’ Wirecutter, Dan Koeppel, as he visits to discuss and read from his newest book Every Minute is a Day on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. The book is “...an urgent, on-the-scene account of chaos and compassion on the front lines of ground zero for COVID-19, from a senior doctor at New York City’s busiest emergency room.” 

