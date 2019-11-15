MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Middle High School Interact Club is hosting Cupcakes for a Cause Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Admission is $10, and guests will try cupcakes from Annie's Catering, C.C's Cupcakes, Interact Club, Laconia Village Bakery, Moulton Farms, The Cookie Jar, Queen Bees Kitchen and The Cooling Rack. Guests will also vote on their favorite cupcake. Winners will receive a plaque, flowers, and a $100 donation to their favorite charity. All proceeds from the event will support the service activities and charity donations of the ILMS Interact Club.
