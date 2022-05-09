LACONIA — Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire’s Lakes Region Clubhouse kicked off an AED fundraiser at a “CPR Jukebox” event organized by Simon’s Heart Foundation on Friday, April 29.
Club members practiced CPR to the beat of some of their favorite songs, while raising awareness of the threat of sudden cardiac arrest in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that 2,000 children die every year from sudden cardiac arrest. It is the leading cause of death of student athletes.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region is hoping to purchase 10 AED devices for their early learning centers and after school programs. When an AED is used, there is 70% increased chance of survival. Community members are welcome to donate towards the cost of an AED; Visit NHYOUTH.ORG for a donation link.
