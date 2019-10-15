LACONIA — Ticket 116 was the winning ticket at the Belknap House Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser at Moulton Farm on Oct. 15. During the event, two cows, Maverick and Goose, grazed on the gridded pasture. Wes and Brandy Thomas of Meredith volunteered their time and cows to support the event.
The gridded pasture contained 150 four- by-four-foot squares. Each ticket sold was mapped to a unique square. Maverick and Goose wandered the pasture eating the grass while the crowd watched and waited. At 1:50 p.m., Goose selected the square in row six, column seven. Three independent judges verified the row and column.
The winning ticket belonged to Michael Connelly. He purchased his ticket online, and was surprised to hear he won. He received $660, 25 percent of the ticket sales. Belknap House raised $1,980 from this event. When the shelter re-opens this month, it will now be a year-round shelter.
The next big fundraiser for Belknap House is its annual Ball on Oct. 25 at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall. Ticket are $125 per couple and available to purchase from Belknaphouse.org or from board members.
To volunteer or for more information about Belknap House, call 603-527-8097 or visit belknaphouse.org.
