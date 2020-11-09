LACONIA — To help with Isaiah 61 Cafe’s mission of alleviating homelessness and assisting those who are enduring homelessness in Laconia, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia’s Social Justice Committee members will hold a collection on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Needed are both food and nonfood items.
Items needed include pop-top easy open canned goods, juices, fruits, vegetables, other canned food items and non-dairy creamers.
Nonfood items needed are blankets, sleeping bags, and tents, new or clean, gently used.
Come rain or come shine, we will welcome your donations at the Church located at 172 Pleasant Street in Laconia. Your donations will be greatly appreciated.
Isaiah 61 Café provides a place for the less fortunate and brokenhearted in Laconia to have access to bathroom facilities, showers, lockers, washer and dryers on a daily basis. We provide food, clothing and supplies from donations, as well as purchased items. We provide daily Bible studies and training for the development of life, parenting and job skills. As needed, we provide transportation, and work as advocates with social services and state assistance.
They also provide Monday - Friday a daily continental breakfast at 9 a.m., a lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a dinner on the 3rd Monday of every month.
