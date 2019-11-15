BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its annual Christmas fair Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fair’s theme, Christmas in the Village, highlights venues found in a small village including craft shops, jewelry, a children’s playground, bakery, and bistro. There are over 100 items in the silent auction, and over 40 themed baskets in the penny sale.
The bistro's Saturday’s brunch will feature maple rolls, coffee cake, sweet breads, spinach quiche, ham, French toast, turkey pie, and shepherd's pie.
Dessert is available all day. The St. Joseph Choir will be caroling from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The children’s playground will feature Rose-Marie Robichaud, published children’s author, reading some of her favorite stories. Children can also create crafts and have their faces painted.
Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon.
The village center is host to the penny sale and silent auction. Bid on themed baskets, gift certificates from local vendors, and gift items. There is also a cash raffle and lottery tree.
Visit stjosephbelmont.org for more information about the fair. Proceeds of the fair are used to support parish programs.
