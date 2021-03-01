LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will host a New Hampshire Humanities virtual program, Votes for Women: A history of the Suffrage Movement on Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m.
The campaign for women's right to vote was a long one, from the 1848 Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York to ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Who were the key players in New Hampshire and the nation? What issues and obstacles did they face? How did suffragists benefit from World War I in the final push for passage of the women's suffrage amendment? Who was left out when women got the right to vote? Using historic photos and documents, Liz Tentarelli will guide us on the journey. Liz is president of the League of Women Voters NH, a non-partisan organization that is the direct descendant of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
This virtual 'Humanities To Go' event is offered through a grant from New Hampshire Humanities. Links to access the live stream can be found on the Belknap Mill’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more information about this and other Belknap Mill programs contact operations@belknapmill.org or call 603-524-1367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.