LACONIA — The Belknap Mill announces the launch of its new website at: www.belknapmill.org. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality and easy access to essential information for the community to learn about their history, programming, and upcoming events. Johanna Halperin, the Mill’s Powerhouse Theatre producer and Jill Desruisseaux, the Mill’s marketing and communications coordinator worked together to create a more comprehensive format for the website, encompassing the Belknap Mill’s many initiatives in one easy to navigate location. Visitors can find information on the Mill's newest program, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, photographs of the 2020 restoration and renovation of the third floor event space, and a full list of virtual or in-person special events and annual programming.
“We are thrilled to debut the Mill’s new website to all who are looking to understand the breadth and depth of programming the Belknap Mill actually offers,” said Desruisseaux.
The official unveiling of the website will take place at the 2021 Belknap Mill’s virtual annual meeting on Wednesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. The link for the meeting can be found now at www.belknapmill.org.
