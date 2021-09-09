TILTON — If you are a mother, father or guardian of a grade and/or junior high school student who loves to draw, paint or take photographs, the Lakes Region Art Association will host its "Being Young at Art" exhibition for them to publicly display their original creations in the LRAA Gallery, Oct. 3-23. This is not an art contest and no prizes awarded, but instead a great opportunity for any young artisan to have fun and show the world their raw talent and skills in art to include drawing, painting and/or creative photography.
Each participant will receive a certificate, signed by LRAA President, Thomas Hitchcock, acknowledging their participation. There are no costs to enter and it’s free to exhibit in the gallery. Any media is accepted from pencil, crayon, watercolor, acrylic, markers, digital art, poster paint, to oil, etc. No matting or framing permitted as all entries will be inserted in a clear plastic envelope and then hung on a ‘clothes line’ for display. The exhibition is open to the public every Thurs.-Sun. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
On Sat. Oct. 9, the "Being Young at Art" exhibit will host an ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m. It is open to friends and families of each student.
Registration forms are now available at the gallery and submissions must be delivered to the gallery no later than Oct. 2-3, 6 p.m.
The Gallery is located in the Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Rd., suite 300.
For information contact co-chairs: Duane Hammond 603-569-3745, or Lynn Casey, 603-393-3518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.