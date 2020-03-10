HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association Speaker Series will feature author Ron Guilmette tonight, as he discusses his most recent book "The Islands of Squam Lake," tonight, Wednesday, March 11, 7-8 p.m. Books will be available to purchase and signing.
Based on the success of his 2014 book, "The Islands of Winnipesaukee," Guilmette began a kayak adventure to visit the more than 30 islands located on Squam, documenting his journey with photographs of unique locations around the lake. "The Islands of Squam Lake" captures the flora and fauna native to the islands, and the natural serenity that can be found while paddling its waters.
The lecture is at the SLA headquarters, 534 U.S. Route 3.
