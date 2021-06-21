LACONIA — Orion Entrance Control, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of converged entry technology, appointed Pierre Bourgeix as an embedded consultant.
Bourgeix brings over 30 years of security experience through his work at The Rand Corporation, U.S. State Department, ADT/Tyco Security, HySecurity, Wallace International, SecureState, and BoonEdam. With Bourgeix’s expertise, Orion looks to expand its influence nationally and internationally.
“I am excited to join Orion Entrance Control, Inc. in its quest to develop the most formidable integrated and converged entry platform in the industry. Orion has postured itself to take that next step in becoming an industry leader.”
Orion Entrance Control, Inc.’s CEO Steve Caroselli states, “Pierre’s experience in the physical and cybersecurity industry will be of great help as we continue to grow globally.”
Bourgeix’s competencies center around physical and cybersecurity governance. He has a proven track record of success working with the U.S. Secret Service, National Security Agency, and the Central Intelligence Agency. Bourgeix’s other knowledge areas include electronic security, managed services security, information technology, and cybersecurity.
