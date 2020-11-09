WOLFEBORO — Ohm Lifestyle Center recently opened the largest therapeutic float room in the northeast, adding to its array of offerings. Float therapy allows for full sensory deprivation providing health benefits including soothing chronic pain. Ohm Lifestyle Center’s float room, which is completely no-contact, is open at the 19 Elm St. location.
"We are constantly striving to expand and enhance our offerings to better serve our growing community of clients," said owner Gayle Washington. "Our float room provides the opportunity to experience the tremendous benefits of float therapy in a completely safe, sanitary and zero-contact environment. Coupled with our recent renovation project, this new float room truly sets us apart."
Unlike other float tanks or pods, Ohm’s float room features space for two people in a sound and light-proof, eight- by eight- by eight-foot space, featuring 12 inches of body-temperature water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt. Ohm can customize the experience for clients, as some want complete silence and darkness, while others opt for features such as incorporating light music. With adjustable LED lighting, Ohm’s float cabin boasts a “lagoon” feature, which creates the effect of floating beneath a starlit sky.
For more information and to book an appointment, visit ohmlifestyle.com.
