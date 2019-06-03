NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Economic Development Corporation is grateful the volunteers who helped with the installation of new banners on Park Street, including Christie DuBreuil, Cathy Plizga Keyser, Joe Chipman and Jason Durgin. When the project was approved by NEDC, the town, PSNH, and Cutting Edge Grafix agreed to assist with the design. NEDC wanted to send the message of celebrating Northfield as a place to live, work, and play.
“The installation could not have come at a better time,” said NEDC President Deb Tessier. “There’s a lot of momentum right now in our neighboring communities and Northfield residents are excited to promote our town as a vibrant and exciting place.”
When help was needed to install the banners, Durgin, owner of Durgin Electric, offered his equipment and volunteered his time. Durgin and one employee, Joe Chipman, installed a total of 20 banners along both sides of Park Street. Nine additional banners need to be installed, and Durgin has volunteered to complete the project. For more information about Durgin Electric, visit www.durginelectricsolutions.com.
NEDC is grateful to the Northfield Police Department and Officer Richard Paulus for assisting with the local traffic during installation.
For more information about the Northfield Economic Development Council, Stephanie at the Northfield town hall at 603-286-7039, email her at sgiovannucci@northfieldnhj.org, visit www.nedc-nh.com or email info@nedc-nh.com.
