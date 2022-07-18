Nicole LaPorte has been promoted to senior vice president, corporate controller at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In her role, Nicole oversees the annual budget and forecasting processes for the holding company and its subsidiaries: Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust. She is also responsible for leading the financial, tax and regulatory reporting processes for all companies under the NHMB holding company structure.
“Nicole continues to be a wonderful person to work with and a consistent source of leadership to our organization and our finance department,” said Jason Hicks, executive vice president and chief financial and risk officer for NHMB. “I look forward to her elevated role which will include strategy development and tactical implementations, in addition to supervising all the accounting and financial functions of the organization. Her attention to detail and great working relationships within our organizations will ensure we meet our goals.”
LaPorte joined the Merrimack in 2011 as Controller and then was promoted to VP, Controller for NHMB in 2013 when the Merrimack joined MVSB and MillRiver Wealth Management (now NHTrust) through their alliance. Before 2011, she served six years as a public accountant.
For more information, about NHMB visit nhmutual.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.