GILFORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Becky Reposa to assistant VP, branch & business development manager for the bank’s Gilford office.
“Becky has been an invaluable member of the MVSB team for more than two decades, and we are excited to recognize her success with this well-deserved promotion,” said Robyn Masteller, regional vice president, branch and business development manager. “She is passionate about caring for her employees, customers and supporting the Gilford, Laconia and Belmont communities.”
“MVSB has been a wonderful place to build a career, and I thoroughly enjoy serving and connecting with our customers and local communities,” Reposa said. “I work with an amazing group of people and I look forward to helping the bank continue to grow and be successful.”
Reposa volunteers with the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction Community Challenge and has been involved in numerous community events and programs throughout the years. She resides in Belmont and enjoys spending time with her husband, Jake, and their two children.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
