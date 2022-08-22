Becky Reposa

GILFORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Becky Reposa to assistant VP, branch & business development manager for the bank’s Gilford office.

“Becky has been an invaluable member of the MVSB team for more than two decades, and we are excited to recognize her success with this well-deserved promotion,” said Robyn Masteller, regional vice president, branch and business development manager. “She is passionate about caring for her employees, customers and supporting the Gilford, Laconia and Belmont communities.”

