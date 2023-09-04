Meredith Fall Reflections

“Meredith Fall Reflections” by Wayne Justason is the October 2024 Meredith Village Savings Bank calendar feature. Complimentary calendars are expected to arrive in all 13 branch offices this fall where community members can come in to pick up desk tent or wall styles. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has named the winners of its annual community photo contest. Photos representing the Lakes Region, White Mountains and Seacoast areas were selected through a blind review process by MVSB employees.

Complimentary calendars are expected to arrive in all 13 branch offices this fall where community members can come in to pick up desk tent or wall styles. Winning photos will also be featured on the website, social media and notecards throughout 2024.

