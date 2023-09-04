“Meredith Fall Reflections” by Wayne Justason is the October 2024 Meredith Village Savings Bank calendar feature. Complimentary calendars are expected to arrive in all 13 branch offices this fall where community members can come in to pick up desk tent or wall styles. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has named the winners of its annual community photo contest. Photos representing the Lakes Region, White Mountains and Seacoast areas were selected through a blind review process by MVSB employees.
Complimentary calendars are expected to arrive in all 13 branch offices this fall where community members can come in to pick up desk tent or wall styles. Winning photos will also be featured on the website, social media and notecards throughout 2024.
“Highlighting professional and amateur artists who celebrate the people, environment and overall beauty of New Hampshire is one ways we show that MVSB cares about the communities we serve,” said Cindy Hemeon-Plessner, MVSB senior vice president and chief marketing and experience officer. “We received over five hundred truly beautiful and unique photographs this year and we are grateful to everyone who participated.”
The winning selections for the 2024 Community Calendar include:
• January: Bald Eagle Looking Over Lake Opechee by Kathleen Curran
• February: Winter Sunrise by Joanna Michno
• March: Morning has Broken by Deborah Noseworthy
• April: Flynn Admiring the Beauty of Lake Winni by Kendra Eldridge
• May: Hello Baby by Noel Haley
• June: Sugar Hill Lupines and Horse by Colleen E. Eliason
• July: Last One In’s A Rotten Egg!!! by Cynthia Cote
• August: Monarch Butterfly by Holly Heath
• September: Sunset Over Groton by Emily Vale Photography
• October: Meredith Fall Reflections by Wayne Justason
• November: Gilford’s General Store by Lindsey Bickford
• December: Lobster Buoy Tree by Sue Bean
The MVSB website features photos from many years of previous contests as well. The following artists will have photos added to the catalogue of pictures that are featured throughout the year: Karla DeVincent, Lisa Fontaine-Storez, Robert Kozlow, Susan Lirakis, Joanna Michno, Haley Noel, Hollie Rogers and Marie Sapienza.
To learn more, visit branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester and Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
