LACONIA — Melcher & Prescott Insurance joins the new list of teams signing up for the "It’s for the Kids Community Challenge," a fundraising effort supporting the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
“We are excited to support the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction as part of M&P’s ongoing commitment to making a difference in our community,” said William Bald, president. “Today’s youth will become tomorrow’s leaders.”
“The Children’s Auction anticipates the need for assistance to children and families will continue to grow in the coming year. We’re delighted that Melcher & Prescott has joined the Challenge and we are very appreciative of their commitment to the community,” said Jaimie Sousa, chair of the Children’s Auction board.
Last year the Children’s Auction distributed $561,400 to 75 charitable organizations serving local children and families.
This year the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction will be held Dec. 8-11, broadcasting live on 104.9 The Hawk and Lakes 101.5 Radio, on Atlantic Broadband Channel 12, and LRPA Channel 25. Print coverage will be provided by The Laconia Daily Sun.
Other new teams joining the "It’s for the Kids Community Challenge" include the Water Street Cafe and a new community team, the Lakers.
“Our goal this year is to double the number of teams participating,” said Allan Beetle, creator of Pub Mania and now chair of the Community Challenge. “We’re hoping other businesses and organizations will want to join with Melcher & Prescott and the other participating teams and be part of what we think will be a very special event for this community.”
Businesses, organizations, and groups interested in forming a fundraising team for the Community Challenge can contact Allan Beetle at abeetle@metrocast.net or info@childrensauction.com, or visit childrensauction.com/challenge for more information.
