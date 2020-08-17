LACONIA — The Foundry Financial Group, Inc. recently welcomed Jennifer Williams, EA, a wealth management advisor, to work as part of an advisory team. She will be responsible for financial planning and investment management client service and business development.
Williams joins The Foundry after spending 10 years in public accounting. “I enjoy building close personal relationships with my clients and am committed to learning about their financial goals,” she said. Williams holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting and finance from Eastern University in Pennsylvania.
“We are thrilled to have Jennifer on our team,” said Michael Fogarty, president. “She has the professional commitment to learning and warm personality that we look for in our professional staff.”
