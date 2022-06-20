MEREDITH — The town of Meredith has approved for Hermit Woods Winery & Deli to open a Wine and Beer Garden across Dover Street from the winery at 62 Main Street. The Wine and Beer Garden will be open six days a week in July and August and on weekends throughout the fall.
The owners of Hermit Woods Winery purchased the vacant property at 62 Main Street in the winter of 2021. The property had been vacant for over 15 years. Hermit Woods is in the process of developing the property. However, they have not yet disclosed its future use. The owners didn't want the property to remain vacant while it was being developed. Therefore, they got a special permit to operate the garden last year, and this year were granted permission to continue the garden's operation for three years.
Hermit Woods will host food trucks and serve their wine, wine slushies, and local craft beer all summer and fall. Angry Hog BBQ, 2020's Best of the Lakes Region Gold winner for best BBQ, will be open in the Garden Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or later. Pours and Petals will be there most Thursdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3-ish. Pours and Petals will be serving local specialty coffees, homemade lemonade, donuts, pastries, and more. In addition, they will have fresh flowers for sale.
Bob Manley, Co-Founder of Hermit Woods, said, "we are very excited about the future development of this property. However, in the meantime, we are glad to see this long-vacant property come to life as our Wine and Beer Garden. The Garden has already brought more downtown foot traffic to the area and provides a nice gathering place for a break as you peruse our downtown businesses." In addition to enjoying some food and beverages, you can play a few rounds of cornhole on their custom-designed cornhole game.
The property at 62 Main St. was formally the Alexander Lamp Shop. Before that, it was a doctor's office and the art gallery of famed comic artist Bob Montana, and before that, it was a gas station for many years.
Hermit Woods Winery and Eatery is located at 72 Main Street and is open seven days a week year-round. Visit:www.hermitwoods.com to learn more.
