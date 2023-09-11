LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire was recently voted Gold in the Bank/Credit Union category at the fifth annual Best of the Lakes Region awards for 2023, making it their fifth consecutive year at the top of this category.
“We at Bank of New Hampshire are excited to have been voted Gold in the Bank Category this year,” said Chris Logan, president and CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “We are always proud to receive these awards in recognition of our devotion to our customers, community and employees. We love our community, and we are honored to be recognized alongside the best of our friends and neighbors. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”
Bank of New Hampshire was also awarded Silver in the Best Home Mortgage and Best Place to Work categories.
“We are honored to be recognized for the Banks service to homeowners in the region and are especially proud of the team’s efforts to support homeownership for the Lakes Region workforce,” said Evelyn Whelton, SVP - retail lending sales manager for Bank of New Hampshire. “This commitment is key to maintaining healthy and sustainable communities we can all be proud of. The environment has been difficult for home buyers and the mortgage sales and servicing teams, with the Banks full support, are committed to the highest level of service as customers go through the mortgage process.”
Bank of New Hampshire is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Best of the Lakes Region, which received more than 230,000 votes in 199 categories this year. For more information on Best of the Lakes region and for a full list of the 2023 winners, visit BestoftheLakesRegion.com.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BNH.Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.