bank of NH

From left, Jessica Beane, Michelle Blake, Chris Logan, Cheri Snow and Janna Thompson represent Bank of New Hampshire at the 2023 Best of the Lakes Region celebration. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire was recently voted Gold in the Bank/Credit Union category at the fifth annual Best of the Lakes Region awards for 2023, making it their fifth consecutive year at the top of this category.

“We at Bank of New Hampshire are excited to have been voted Gold in the Bank Category this year,” said Chris Logan, president and CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “We are always proud to receive these awards in recognition of our devotion to our customers, community and employees. We love our community, and we are honored to be recognized alongside the best of our friends and neighbors. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

