MEREDITH — The Knights of Columbus Council 14171 of St. Charles Borromeo Parish invites all Catholic men and women to a single-day religious retreat that may radically rejuvenate your spiritual life.
Called a “Fatima Retreat,” the event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, beginning with Mass at 8:30 a.m. So often retreats seem to be open to students and youths, while this “spiritual reflection” is restricted to adults.
Retreats are well-known to leave a lasting impact on participants’ relationship with their faith. On this day, participants will reflect on the miracle of Fatima; revisit the site where Our Lady appeared to three young children through a PowerPoint presentation; view the moving audio-video presentation of “The Thirteenth Day,” and take a short road trip to the shrine at Camp Fatima in Gilmanton. Participants will recite decades of the rosary at intervals throughout the day and have time for personal reflection.
There is no charge for the program and registration is not necessary. The program will conclude at 2:30 p.m.
Council 17141 in Meredith is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today’s approximately two million members put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally, and internationally, with financial contributions and hands-on-service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.