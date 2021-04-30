Dawn and Dave Longval

Dawn and Dave Longval opened Isaiah 61 Cafe in 2018 to provide services for people in need. Dawn will be the guest speaker at the annual Interfaith National Day of Prayer service on Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m., at the Gilford Community Church. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD – The Interfaith National Day of Prayer service will take place in person on Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road in Gilford. Live streaming can be found at http://lripb.weebly.com/ 

This is the seventh Year that the Greater Laconia Ministerial Association and Lakes Region Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Committee have hosted an Interfaith Service for the National Day of Prayer. Usually a wonderful breakfast is prepared, but given life’s circumstances, no food will be served this year.

People are welcome to join in person or online. The first 100 people will be welcomed in-person. Please call if you will be coming in person. The number for the Gilford Community Church is  524-6057.   

Dawn Longval  from Isaiah 61 Café will be the speaker.  Any proceeds from the gathering will go to support Isaiah 61 — a safe place for homeless people in our community to have a meal, take a shower, do laundry and be safe. 

Donations for Isaiah 61 may be mailed directly to: Isaiah 61 Café, 100 New Salem Street, Laconia, NH 03246 —  on the memo line please put National Day of Prayer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.