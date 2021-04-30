GILFORD – The Interfaith National Day of Prayer service will take place in person on Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road in Gilford. Live streaming can be found at http://lripb.weebly.com/
People are welcome to join in person or online. The first 100 people will be welcomed in-person. Please call if you will be coming in person. The number for the Gilford Community Church is 524-6057.
Dawn Longval from Isaiah 61 Café will be the speaker. Any proceeds from the gathering will go to support Isaiah 61 — a safe place for homeless people in our community to have a meal, take a shower, do laundry and be safe.
Donations for Isaiah 61 may be mailed directly to: Isaiah 61 Café, 100 New Salem Street, Laconia, NH 03246 — on the memo line please put National Day of Prayer.
