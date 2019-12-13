GILFORD — Hope Ministries at the First United Methodist Church will present its annual Living Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 15, at noon.
The presentation of the Christmas story also will provide an opportunity to sing familiar carols and see the animals that make up part of the wonderful story.
Pastor Jim Shook will read the Christmas story and lead the singing. Bonnie Weston, superintendent of the Sunday school, will direct the players, that include children and adults. Jeff Keyser will bring a lamb to view. There may be a donkey there as well.
Any children who want to be a character in the story may be an angel or shepherd; be at the church by 11:30 a.m. for costuming. Better yet, arrive at 10:30 a.m. for worship and Sunday school.
The Living Nativity will take place outside the front doors of the church, located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A, not far from the 3/11 bypass.
