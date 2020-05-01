Lakes Region virtual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for May 7
The Lakes Region Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Committee has decided to record an interfaith program to be made available at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 – the National Day of Prayer. This will be the sixth consecutive year that an interfaith committee will sponsor a local program to coincide with the nationwide event, which was originally established by President Harry Truman in 1952.
This year’s theme – mindful of the Covid 19 pandemic – will be Healing, Prayer and Hope.
In past years full buffet breakfasts, special prayers and featured speakers have been the rule, with money donated to a local charity. Last year’s beneficiary was Camp Resilience, a group that supports disabled veterans.
But the current restrictions on public gatherings required a change in plans.
This year, will feature clergy and lay personnel representing several area faith communities to include the Congregational Church of Laconia, the Gilford Community Church, the Laconia Unitarian Universalist Society, the Laconia Christian Fellowship, Temple B’Nai Israel and St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church. They will offer biblical readings and prayers for our nation, state and community. Music will be performed by singers and musicians from the Gilford Community Church.
Access to the program will either be via your church/synagogue website or at the Lakes Region Interfaith Prayer Breakfast website, www.lripb.weebly.com.
Please plan to join in this interfaith program of Healing, Prayer & Hope on Thursday morning, May 7 at 8 a.m. – or at a later time of your convenience.
