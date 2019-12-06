GILFORD — Hope Ministries at the First United Methodist Church will hold a Meditation and Healing Service with the theme of Blue Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 18.
The Blue Christmas service is especially aimed to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one and find that Christmas is a difficult holiday because of that loss; but all are welcome to take part.
The service will begin at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way (off Route 11A near the 3/11 bypass) in Gilford.
Hope Ministries’ Mediation and Healing services will resume in January, taking place on the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Kathy Smith at 603-630-2311.
