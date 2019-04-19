RALEIGH, N.C. (Christian Newswire) — Shroudphotos.com is offering a large collection of photographs of the Shroud of Turin by Vernon D. Miller, a world-renowned scientific photographer of the historic Brooks Institute of Photography of Santa Barbara, California.
One of the finest photographers of his time, Vernon Miller was designated as the official scientific photographer of the 1978 Shroud of Turin Research Project, Inc.-STURP. A team of scientists spent more than 120 hours conducting tests on the Shroud.
On shroudphotos.com, the user can magnify Miller's photos, allowing excellent visualization of the Shroud image of the man. It also provides free downloads that produce high-resolution prints of fine quality.
The collections includes exquisite black-and-white and color photographs of the Shroud, including the very fine black-and-white high-contrast negative photos that show very clear features of the Man of the Shroud.
Also included are color micrographs of blood marks, body image, scorch marks, clear cloth, etc. of the Shroud, ranging in magnification from six to 64 times. The microscopic views show the Shroud image at its fiber depth.
From a scientific perspective, Vernon Miller also captured many color transparencies under ultraviolet light for the purpose of further studying the Shroud's cloth, blood, image, and more.
Vernon Miller exclaimed in a moment of awe, "What do you do with images like these?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.